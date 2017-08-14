Two Rochester teens robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

Police are searching for two suspects involved in a Rochester robbery.

According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot. Police said, the two 16-year-old boys pulled into the parking lot in an '05 GMC Envoy. The teens were there to meet up with a 15-year-old boy.

When the 15-year-old got into the car, two other men came up and demanded money from the driver. One of the men had a handgun. The driver handed over the money and then the suspects told the two teens to get out of the car. The teens got out and the two suspects drove off with the car, money, their phones and the 15-year-old.

Officers were able to find the vehicle later at Ironwood Square.

RPD said the teen that was taken, never reported the crime to police, but the men dropped him off at the park.

The first suspect- who had the handgun is described as a 6' African American man, who was wearing a Chicago bulls jersey, red hoodie and bandana.

The second suspect is described as a 5'8 African American man wearing a dark hoodie, bandana and grey sweatpants