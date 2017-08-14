Rochester Police on look out for suspects involved in morning burglary

According to the Rochester Police, a group of teens were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Hy-Vee Barlow parking lot.More >>
According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday.
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.
A St. Cloud hair salon is joining other salons in an effort to recycle hair waste for use in everything from pet beds to oil spills.
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novel
In an effort to encourage young turkey hunters, the Austin chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosted a calling contest. Organizers are facing a declining turkey hunter population, they feel that involving young kids in this kind of activity can really increase those out hunting.
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.
Crews have recovered the body of a Fillmore County man after a weekend boat crash on the Mississippi River that claimed two lives in all.
The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.
According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning.
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer force is looking for 10,000 volunteers to welcome around one million visitors to the big game at US Bank Stadium in February.
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.
Minnesota officials have drafted a plan that would change how the state evaluates school performance.
Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.
