Rochester Police on look out for suspects involved in morning burglary

Rochester Police are searching for multiple suspects, they said, who were involved in an early morning burglary.

According to RPD, the burglary took place on the 2100 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2 a.m. Monday. Inside the place, was a 29-year-old woman and 31-year-old male. They told police they were sleeping in the basement when they woke up from noises coming from upstairs.

When the man went to investigate, he found multiple burglars going through the place. One of the burglars had a gun and told the victim to get on the ground. The victim followed the orders and the burglar ran out the back door. The victims told police they saw four more male suspects run out the front door and head east on Elton Hills Drive.

The burglars were able to steal video games, a cell phone, tablets and cash.

The suspect with the gun is described as an African American male who was wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

Another suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a mask.