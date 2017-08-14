Man found unconscious outside bar, 2 later arrested for assault and robbery

A man is in the hospital after police found him unconscious and beaten up outside a Rochester bar.

According to the Rochester Police, a 27-year-old man was found face down outside Dooley's bar around 3 Monday morning. The victim was unresponsive and unconscious after officers said he was punched, knocked out and stomped on. Emergency crews took the victim to St. Marys where he suffered from a brain bleed, broken rib and head contusions. Officers said he was also robbed of his wallet.

During the investigation, officers were able to get a lead from witnesses and surveillance videos. The lead helped them stop a vehicle in the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW and arrest the two inside. One of the arrested was 23-year-old Najib Ahmed, of Rochester. The other person was a 16-year-old.

Both of them face 1st Degree Assault and Robbery charges.

RPD also said the investigation remains open because there could be more suspects involved.