Minnesota hair salon focuses on the environment

A St. Cloud hair salon is joining other salons in an effort to recycle hair waste for use in everything from pet beds to oil spills.

The St. Cloud Times reports that Arbor Hair Studio has partnered with Canada-based Green Circle Salons. It's the 10th salon in Minnesota to work with the Canadian company.

Green Circles aims to recycle up to 90 percent of waste that salons normally send to landfills.

Stylists put cut hair into designated bins instead of throwing them away. The bins are then delivered to an Illinois warehouse where the company repurposes the hair through various projects.

Arbor also has separate waste bins to collect metal products.

A spokesman for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it's a good thing when businesses take steps to reduce their environmental footprints.