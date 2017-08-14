Patrol: Drunken driver doing 96 mph, 3 children in car - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Patrol: Drunken driver doing 96 mph, 3 children in car

Posted:
(AP) -

The State Patrol says a Minnesota man suspected of driving drunk with three children in the car was going nearly 100 mph before he was arrested.

The 33-year-old man, from St. Paul, was stopped by the State Patrol about 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Baldwin in St. Croix County.

The Star Tribune reports the driver was clocked at 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was booked into the county jail, posted bail and was released.

The children in his car were all under 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.