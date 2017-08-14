Twins eighth-inning rally gives them 6-4 win and series victory in Detroit

Byron Buxton's RBI single to center broke a 4-4 tie, giving the Twins a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, as they went on to win 6-4 in Detroit on Sunday.

The Twins jumped out to an early lead Sunday, thanks to Brian Dozier's 25th career lead-off home run, his 23rd of this season, to make it a 1-0 ball game.

In the second, the Twins added one more, as Byron Buxton's sacrifice bunt allowed Eddie Rosario to score from third to make it 2-0.

Then Miguel Sano came up with one on in the third, and hit a laser into the left field bullpen to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

The Tigers then began to chip away at the Twins lead.

In the fourth, the Tigers added one on John Hicks' sacrifice fly. Then in the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers scored one on a passed ball, then another on an RBI single, then the tying run came on a dropped third strike that got away from catcher Chris Gimenez, counting for the second passed ball of the inning, and tying the score at four.

However, in the top of the eighth, the Twins would break that tie with Byron Buxton's line drive single up the middle to drive in Eddie Rosario and take a 5-4 lead. Then Ehire Adrianza would hit a sacrifice fly to score Gimenez, to give the Twins an insurance run, in their eventual 6-4 victory.

Twins starter Ervin Santana went five innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on seven hits, while walking two and striking out six.

Tyler Duffey would be given the win for his 1.2 innings of relief, and Trevor Hildenberger would grab the save, his first on the year, while striking out three.

The Twins currently stand 4.5 games back of the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central, but only sit a half a game back of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for the second Wild Card spot.

The Twins are off Monday, but start a three game stand against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night at 7:10 with Bartolo Colon (4-9) facing Danny Salazar (4-5).

Player of the Series

Rather than give the player of the series to just Brian Dozier or Eddie Rosario, the player of the series this week will be players of the series with both Dozier and Rosario worthy of the honors.

Dozier went 7-15 with a home run, three RBI's, five runs scored and a walk.

Rosario went 7-13 with two home runs, five RBI's, four runs scored and a walk as well.