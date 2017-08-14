Honkers end season with three game losing streak

Honkers first baseman Zach Zubia was named league MVP, but he couldn't bring a victory to his team to end the season, as the Honkers finished the 2017 season on a three-game losing streak, finishing with a record of 30-39, 12.5 games out of first place.

On Friday in Duluth, the Honkers had a chance to win, tying the game at 3-3 in the sixth, but the bullpen faltered, giving up four runs combined in the seventh and eighth in the eventual 7-3 loss.

Saturday, the Honkers began a two-game set with Mankato. In this one, the Honkers were able to jump out to a 4-1 lead, as Zach Zubia hit a solo shot, his 22nd home run of the year in the bottom of the first to tie the game at one, then in the fourth, the Honkers' Griffin Neuer drove in a run with an RBI single, then they were helped by an error that allowed two to score to make it a 4-1 game.

That lead would hold until the eighth, when Jacob Green would give up three runs, due to walks and wild pitches that allowed the MoonDogs to tie the game at four.

Then in the ninth, Mankato would score via bases loaded walk to take the lead, and the Honkers would go down in order to end the game.

The Honkers made a comeback effort on Sunday, getting down 5-1, but their three runs in the eighth and ninth were not enough in their 5-4 loss to end the season. Ironically, the league MVP, Zach Zubia committed the final out of the year for the Honkers as he flew out to center field to end the season.

Speaking of Zubia, the young first baseman from Texas, finished the year with an average of .311, hitting a league record 22 home runs, while driving in 62 runs, and collecting 74 hits and 57 walks, next to 51 strikeouts.

Overall, the Honkers went 16-19 in the first half, and 14-20 in the second half, even spending some time up in the top three in the North Division early in the second half. This marks the second consecutive season that the Honkers did not make the playoffs.