The Beatles tribute band rocks Mayo Park

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A popular Beatles tribute band performed in front of hundreds in Rochester Sunday night.

The Fab Four wowed the crowd at Mayo Park, as part of the season grand finale of Think Mutual Bank's Down by the Riverside Free Concert Series. Click on the video player above to see a snippet of the band's performance.

After The Fab Four performed, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees took the stage.

Sunday's free concert also featured local rock n' roll band Nite Shift as the opening act.

