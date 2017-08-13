Super Bowl 52 volunteers needed

Want to be a volunteer for Super Bowl 52? Now's your chance.

The volunteer headquarters is officially open for business. They opened their doors yesterday in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee volunteer force is looking for 10,000 volunteers to welcome around one million visitors to the big game at US Bank Stadium in February.

Volunteers will serve at gathering points like airports, skyways, and hotels as well as Super-Bowl related events.

They are required to go through an application process, background check, interview and training sessions, and will be serving for the 10 days leading up to game day. Volunteers will be asked to serve a minimum of three shifts of between four and six hours.

Those interested in volunteering can apply online.