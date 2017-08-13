Rochester City Jazz Festival 'creates a real sense of community' - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester City Jazz Festival 'creates a real sense of community'

By Chris Yu, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Local, regional, and nationally-recognized jazz performers took the stage Sunday in the second annual Rochester City Jazz Festival.

The event outside the Rochester Civic Theatre kicked off at 1 p.m. Sunday with Jazz Jam, which allowed various local singers to perform with Rochester-based jazz group, The D'Sievers.

After that, three headlining bands took the stage -- The John Paulson Group, The Jana Nyberg 5, and The Illicit Sextet. When Rochester City Jazz Festival debuted last year, it received a $3,000 stART-up grant from Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Jazz Fest organizer John Sievers, who plays trombone for The D'Sievers, hopes the event will continue for years to come.

"This kind of festival is really important for Rochester for a couple of reasons. One, it's exposing the city to top-notch jazz with the headliners. But the other thing is it really creates a lot of community so that we're actually seeing musicians of different skill levels mixing together. Maybe they've never met before. It creates a real sense of community around jazz," Sievers said.

The Rochester City Jazz Festival ran until 8 p.m. Sunday. It was sponsored by Rochester Downtown Alliance, the Rochester Civic Theatre, 507 Magazine, and Northern Sun Productions.

