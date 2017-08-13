Minnesota may change how it grades school performance

Minnesota officials have drafted a plan that would change how the state evaluates school performance.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the plan calls for evaluating schools on state test scores, how many students move up a level on state tests, graduation rates, progress for students learning English and school attendance.

Many of the metrics remain the same under the new plan. However, schools won't receive a single overall grade.

Officials say the changes will raise achievement and get rid of disparities. But critics say the new measurements will lower the bar.

Low-performing schools would be flagged and required to create an improvement plan that the state would monitor.

The state Department of Education is expected to have a public comment period and then seek federal approval for the plan in September.