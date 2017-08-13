Minnesota may change how it grades school performance

A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.More >>
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.More >>
Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.More >>
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novelMore >>
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novelMore >>
In an effort to encourage young turkey hunters, the Austin chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosted a calling contest. Organizers are facing a declining turkey hunter population, they feel that involving young kids in this kind of activity can really increase those out hunting.More >>
In an effort to encourage young turkey hunters, the Austin chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosted a calling contest. Organizers are facing a declining turkey hunter population, they feel that involving young kids in this kind of activity can really increase those out hunting.More >>
Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.More >>
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.More >>
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>