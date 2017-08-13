Minnesota to work on online tool to help in opioid crisis

Minnesota officials are partnering with a search service to make information about addiction treatment openings available in real time to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The St. Cloud Times reports that the Minnesota Department of Human Services is working with Fast Tracker to make it easier for the public and medical professionals to find open spots for treatment. Fast Tracker is a website that provides information regarding mental health resources in the state.

Claire Wilson is the assistant human services commissioner at the department. She says it could take at least two years for the website's database to be created.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith says more than 500 Minnesota residents died from an opioid overdose in 2015.