One missing in fatal Mississippi River boat crash

Authorities are searching the Mississippi River for a boater missing following a crash that killed one person and injured five others.

Sheriff's officials say the seven people were on a boat that crashed about 6:15 p.m. Saturday just south of Brownsville, Minnesota on the Wisconsin side of the river.

Witness Jim Mauer says he saw the boat hit a concrete pylon marking the river channel. Mauer says he jumped in a boat and pulled three injured people from the river.

WXOW-TV reports others at nearby Wildcat Park and Landing also jumped in boats to assist the injured before first responders arrived.

The injured were taken to hospitals in La Crosse.