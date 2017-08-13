Car plows into crowd of anti-white nationalist protestors, one killed, dozen hurt; Governor declares State of Emergency

Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
A car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally Saturday in a Virginia college town, killing one person, hurting more than a dozen others and ratcheting up tension in a day full of violent confrontations. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.More >>
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
"Save our hospital in Albert Lea." Their chants echoed throughout downtown Rochester, right at Mayo's front steps. They rode as one from Albert Lea, to voice their concerns loud and clear.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
