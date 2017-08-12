Fundraiser for Rochester woman with rare condition

Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition.

29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.

Ankerson's mother says this is a life-long auto-immune illness that makes the skin think it has trauma. A bite, cut, or bruise can cause inflammation to happen again.

Ankerson's bandages are considered medical equipment, and it's not covered by insurance. She has been off work for 13 weeks; her wounds are still healing.

Friends and family got together at the Black Horse Bar & Grill for lunch, a silent auction and a live auction.

"This is overwhelming, I mean, the love and support from not only our friends and family, but strangers that have just hear her story...I can't even begin to describe. And that's coming not only from Amanda but from myself. It has been huge. Huge support," said Amy Hanson, Ankerson's mother.

The family has set up a benefit fund at Wells Fargo Bank in Rochester at the branch on 37th Street Northwest.