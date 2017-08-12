Fundraiser for Rochester woman with rare condition - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fundraiser for Rochester woman with rare condition

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition.

29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.

Ankerson's mother says this is a life-long auto-immune illness that makes the skin think it has trauma. A bite, cut, or bruise can cause inflammation to happen again.

Ankerson's bandages are considered medical equipment, and it's not covered by insurance. She has been off work for 13 weeks; her wounds are still healing.

Friends and family got together at the Black Horse Bar & Grill for lunch, a silent auction and a live auction.

"This is overwhelming, I mean, the love and support from not only our friends and family, but strangers that have just hear her story...I can't even begin to describe. And that's coming not only from Amanda but from myself. It has been huge. Huge support," said Amy Hanson, Ankerson's mother.

The family has set up a benefit fund at Wells Fargo Bank in Rochester at the branch on 37th Street Northwest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.