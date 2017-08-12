Minnesota corn harvest to be 11 percent lower than 2016, new record for soybeans

Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota.

As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.

Although the total Minnesota corn harvest is forecast to be sharply lower, it is not expected to have much of an effect on the overall supply side across the U.S. And in turn, that may mean only a slight impact on prices. USDA is forecasting corn prices to range only up to $3.70 per bushel into 2018, only up slightly from the current price.

Meantime, soybean production in Minnesota is forecast to be a record-high 399 million bushels. If realized , that would be one percent above last year's record harvest in the state. Soybean yields per acre will be down slightly--USDA expects this year's yield in the bean fields to be 49 bushels an acre, down 3.5 bushels from 2016.