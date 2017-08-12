St. Ansgar man killed in crash on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota

A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..

"The semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52," said Sgt. Christianson. "The Chevy Impala was stopped at the stop sign at Highway 57 northbound, crossed southbound Highway 52 traffic, and failed to yield at the median yield sign pulling out in front of the semi."

Nelson was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester with what MSP described were non-life threatening injuries.

The river of the semi, Christopher Small, 54, of Coon Rapids, was not hurt.

MSP said deputies from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Zumbrota Police Department assisted on the scene. Sgt. Christianson said alcohol was not involved in the crash.