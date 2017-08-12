St. Ansgar man killed in crash on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota

Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
Austin police are warning businesses to be on high alert for counterfeit bills, after a fake $100 bill was discovered at the YMCA.More >>
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novelMore >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
"Save our hospital in Albert Lea." Their chants echoed throughout downtown Rochester, right at Mayo's front steps. They rode as one from Albert Lea, to voice their concerns loud and clear.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
