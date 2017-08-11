7th Annual turkey call contest at Mower County Fair

In an effort to encourage young turkey hunters, the Austin chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosted a calling contest.

Organizers are facing a declining turkey hunter population, they feel that involving young kids in this kind of activity can really increase those out hunting.

The kids had to perform three types of calls with either wood or plastic turkey calls.

Some had practice but it was all about having fun.

However the veterans say the skills are different for show and in the blind.

"It's about the same as doing this although, it's just a little different feeling calling for a turkey that you're trying to hunt and for calling for a judge," Lydia Drees, who hunt with her family, said. "Its just that your chances of actually getting a bird depends upon it i suppose.

She made it second place this year, which she was happy with because it was an improvement from last year's 4th place.

The first place prize was a b-b gun but organizers say any amount of prizes were worth it to see the kids smiling.

