Former Rochester superintendent pleads guilty to false tax return

A former Rochester public schools superintendent was back in the news Friday.

Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.

According to The Telegraph in Macon, Georgia, Dallemand also pleaded guilty this morning to under-reporting his income and over-reporting his itemized deductions.

Dallemand allegedly did not report a bribe, an un-authorized $100 thousand payment, intended to influence him to perform certain actions while he was superintendent at a school in Georgia.

A sentencing date hasn't been scheduled.

He could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250 thousand fine.