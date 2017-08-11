Glenville Fire Chief was miles away from where man got stuck in grain bin

Family and friends came together Saturday afternoon in Winona to take part in a fundraiser for a Rochester woman with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after she was diagnosed with Pyoderma Gangrenosum last spring. This required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
It was just another average day on the farm. David Greibrok and his brother Allan Greibrok of Oakland were breaking up rotten corn in a corn bin when David Greibrok became stuck. He was in there for about an hour and 45 minutes. We tracked down the Fire Chief who was first on the scene.More >>
Farmers are getting a better idea this week of the size of the corn and soybean harvest this year in Minnesota. As of August 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting that farmers will take in 11 percent less corn this year than in 2016. Yields are expected to average 183 bushels an acre. That's also down 10 bushels per acre from last year.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novelMore >>
In an effort to encourage young turkey hunters, the Austin chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosted a calling contest. Organizers are facing a declining turkey hunter population, they feel that involving young kids in this kind of activity can really increase those out hunting.More >>
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
It's time to party: The Minnesota Capitol is back open. The Capitol has technically been open since January after a massive renovation to the century-old building kept it closed to the public for several years. But construction crews were putting the finishing touches on the building and its grounds until late last month. The formal grand opening event beginning Friday calls for concerts, fireworks set to Minnesota music and political panels. It runs through Sunday. Department of A...More >>
Winona Area Public Schools and the Winona Public Library are teaming up to make sure students don't go hungry during the summer.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
A St. Ansgar, Iowa man was killed Friday evening in a crash on Highway 52 at Hader north of Zumbrota. The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Cody William Lloyd Squier, 22. Sgt. Troy Christianson said Squier was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jacob Nelson, 22, also of St. Ansgar when it was struck by a semi about 6:50 p.m..More >>
Romain Dallemand, who left Rochester in 2011 after 3.5 years pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2012.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
Austin police are warning businesses to be on high alert for counterfeit bills, after a fake $100 bill was discovered at the YMCA.More >>
A Winona County community took action decades ago to save a local treasure, one named after Dickens' first novelMore >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
"Save our hospital in Albert Lea." Their chants echoed throughout downtown Rochester, right at Mayo's front steps. They rode as one from Albert Lea, to voice their concerns loud and clear.More >>
