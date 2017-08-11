Glenville Fire Chief was just miles away from where an Oakland man got stuck in a grain bin

A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
Three children and two older adults were rushed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being involved in a car crash in Chester Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A late-night struggle at a southeast Rochester apartment complex has landed a man behind bars, after a woman told police she was threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.More >>
Austin police are warning businesses to be on high alert for counterfeit bills, after a fake $100 bill was discovered at the YMCA.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
