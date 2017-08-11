Rochester man jailed after late-night struggle with woman in his apartment complex

Winona Area Public Schools and the Winona Public Library are teaming up to make sure students don't go hungry during the summer.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
The annual Peace Lantern Floating Ceremony returned to Rochester Thursday evening to mark 72 years since the atomic bombings in Japan.More >>
A late-night struggle at a southeast Rochester apartment complex has landed a man behind bars, after a woman told police she was threatened with sexual assault.More >>
Austin police are warning businesses to be on high alert for counterfeit bills, after a fake $100 bill was discovered at the YMCA.More >>
"Save our hospital in Albert Lea." Their chants echoed throughout downtown Rochester, right at Mayo's front steps. They rode as one from Albert Lea, to voice their concerns loud and clear.More >>
Chatfield kicks off a milestone year for its annual Western Days celebration Thursday. The 50th year features a huge slate of activities, from the Kids' Mutton Bustin' on Thursday night, to the Grand Parade Saturday, to the Classic Car Show on Sunday.More >>
Three children and two older adults were rushed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being involved in a car crash in Chester Wednesday afternoon.More >>
First, Brede vetoed the city council's decision to deny a demolition permit for the controversial Kutzky House.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.More >>
Three children and two older adults were rushed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being involved in a car crash in Chester Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.More >>
A late-night struggle at a southeast Rochester apartment complex has landed a man behind bars, after a woman told police she was threatened with sexual assault.More >>
A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
First, Brede vetoed the city council's decision to deny a demolition permit for the controversial Kutzky House.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
