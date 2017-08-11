Rochester man jailed after late-night struggle with woman in his apartment complex

A late-night struggle at a southeast Rochester apartment complex has landed a man behind bars, after a woman told police she was threatened with sexual assault.

It happened at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fairview Apartments on 16th Street Southeast.

A 27-year-old woman said was sitting outside when a man approached her, asking about money she owed him. The man is identified as James Austin, 37, of Rochester, who lives in the same apartment complex.

The woman told police she got scared and went inside. Austin allegedly pushed his way in and told her he was going to perform sexual acts on her as payment. When she told him to leave, police said a struggle ensued.

Police said a second male who was in the apartment bathroom heard the struggle and told Austin he was calling police. At that point they said Austin left and went to his apartment.

Meantime, police arrived and began investigating what had happaned, and said they obtained a search warrant at 3:40 a.m. and arrested Austin. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and faces charges of first degree burglary, two counts of 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal sexual predatory conduct.