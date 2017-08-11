Counterfeit $100 bill pops up at Austin's YMCA - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Counterfeit $100 bill pops up at Austin's YMCA

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Austin police are warning businesses to be on high alert for counterfeit bills, after a fake $100 bill was discovered at the YMCA.

The counterfeit bill was discovered on the floor and turned in.  Police say you can tell it's fake by its texture.  There is also Chinese printing on both sides.

Police say counterfeit tens and twenties have been passed in the Austin area before, and that last year fake twenties were circulating at the Mower County Fair.

One way of knowing whether bills are real or not is to get a verifying pen and run it across the bill.  Another is holding it up to a light and looking for a magnetic black strip.

