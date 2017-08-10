Peace Lantern Floating Ceremony marks 72 years since atomic bombings

The annual Peace Lantern Floating Ceremony returned to Rochester Thursday evening to mark 72 years since the atomic bombings in Japan.

Dozens of people gathered to make paper lanterns, and drew messages of love and peace on the sides.

Originally, they had planned to release the lanterns into Silver Lake. But because of the rain Thursday evening, the ceremony was moved to Peace United Church of Christ nearby.

The event not only honored the people who died in the bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, it also represented the desire to achieve world peace -- a message especially important given recent events.

"So that's why we like to emphasize that we need to take action for peace. But we should not react immediately to what other countries say or do. We [need to] speak of humility, you know, humbly listen to them and try to find a solution," said event organizer Junko Maruta.

During the ceremony, City Council President Randy Staver read letters from the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, who commended Rochester residents for taking part in the event.