Drunk driver gets prison time for fatal Fillmore County wreck

The annual Peace Lantern Floating Ceremony returned to Rochester Thursday evening to mark 72 years since the atomic bombings in Japan. Dozens of people gathered to make paper lanterns, and drew messages of love and peace on the sides.More >>
A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison. On Thursday, a judge ordered 56-year-old Cindy Mueske, of Ashland, Ill., to serve four years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide while operating under the influence, according to Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson.More >>
The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition. 29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after being diagnosed last spring with Pyoderma Gangrenosum. It required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.More >>
Winona Area Public Schools and the Winona Public Library are teaming up to make sure students don't go hungry during the summer. It's possible with the help of a renovated school bus. The 'Fuel Up' lunch bus will be parked outside the Winona Public Library until next Friday, August 18th. The bus is open from 11 a.m. until around 1 p.m with up to 125 students getting a meal each day. This is the second year the bus has been in use, but the food program has been ...More >>
Chatfield kicks off a milestone year for its annual Western Days celebration Thursday. The 50th year features a huge slate of activities, from the Kids' Mutton Bustin' on Thursday night, to the Grand Parade Saturday, to the Classic Car Show on Sunday.More >>
Three children and two older adults were rushed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being involved in a car crash in Chester Wednesday afternoon.More >>
First, Brede vetoed the city council's decision to deny a demolition permit for the controversial Kutzky House.More >>
A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.More >>
Imagine being a first responder and hearing your own address on the call. Well that's what happened Wednesday night.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident. The Boulder County coroner said 17-year-old Carter Christensen of Maple Grove, Minn., died in a fall on Sunday evening in Cahutauqua Park near Boulder, which is just northwest of Denver.More >>
Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
