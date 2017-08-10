Drunk driver gets prison time for fatal Fillmore County wreck

A woman who killed a Fillmore Central High School student in a drunk-driving crash has been sentenced to prison.

On Thursday, a judge ordered 56-year-old Cindy Mueske, of Ashland, Ill., to serve four years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide while operating under the influence, according to Fillmore County Attorney Brett Corson.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Mueske was driving her GMC pickup on Highway 52 near Chatfield on the night of Jan. 28, 2016 when she crossed the center line and hit a Ford Taurus head-on. The crash killed the driver in the other vehicle, 16-year-old Kaitlyn Hansen, of Canton, who was a junior at Fillmore Central High School.

Investigators determined that Mueske had a blood alcohol concentration between .08 and .151 percent and was driving between 85 to 95 miles per hour when the wreck happened, Corson said.

Corson added that Mueske was pulled over in Iowa for having an open container of alcohol about an hour and a half before the fatal wreck.