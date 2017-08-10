Fundraiser planned for Rochester woman with rare condition

The family of a Rochester woman is asking for your help raising funds for hospital bills after she was diagnosed with a rare condition.

29-year-old Amanda Ankerson was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys for seven weeks after being diagnosed last spring with Pyoderma Gangrenosum.

It required large parts of her inner thighs to be surgically removed.

She's now recovering for about eight more weeks at her parents' home.

While Amanda heals, she's unable to work, which is why her family is having a fundraiser this weekend to help offset her medical expenses.

"To see the communities come together and know that somebody cares enough to make a basket, to give a financial donation, to donate food for this, and to take time out of their day, everybody's got busy schedules and they're coming over to see her and see how she's doing because she hasn't had a chance to see a lot of people with this," said Dera Hanson, Amanda's aunt.

The fundraiser is Saturday, August 12th at the Black Horse Bar & Grill in Winona from 1-8 p.m.

There will be food sales, a silent auction and a live auction.

The family has also set up a benefit fund at Wells Fargo Bank in Rochester based at the branch on 37th Street Northwest.