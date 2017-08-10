Mayor vetoes two actions, including denial of Kutzky demolition permit

First, Brede vetoed the city council's decision to deny a demolition permit for the controversial Kutzky House.More >>
A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.More >>
Imagine being a first responder and hearing your own address on the call. Well that's what happened Wednesday night.More >>
On August 4, 1954, people walking down the streets of Rochester near Mayo Clinic might have caught sight of a larger-than-life man. On that day, the "Man and Freedom" statue, familiar to many by now, was delivered and installed on the north side of the Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Building. .More >>
Forget a board room or office. On the Mississippi River Wednesday, dozens of businessmen and women networked with Rochester's political leadership. It's a chance for people to get to know one another, hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
A business in the renovated Conley-Maass building downtown celebrated its first year in operation with a free open house Wednesday. Collider Coworking offers workspaces for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers.More >>
Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
Imagine being a first responder and hearing your own address on the call. Well that's what happened Wednesday night.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident. The Boulder County coroner said 17-year-old Carter Christensen of Maple Grove, Minn., died in a fall on Sunday evening in Cahutauqua Park near Boulder, which is just northwest of Denver.More >>
Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
On August 4, 1954, people walking down the streets of Rochester near Mayo Clinic might have caught sight of a larger-than-life man. On that day, the "Man and Freedom" statue, familiar to many by now, was delivered and installed on the north side of the Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Building. .More >>
