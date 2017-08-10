Crooked Pint out $5,000 after burglary

A Rochester restaurant is out of thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.More >>
Imagine being a first responder and hearing your own address on the call. Well that's what happened Wednesday night.More >>
On August 4, 1954, people walking down the streets of Rochester near Mayo Clinic might have caught sight of a larger-than-life man. On that day, the "Man and Freedom" statue, familiar to many by now, was delivered and installed on the north side of the Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Building. .More >>
Forget a board room or office. On the Mississippi River Wednesday, dozens of businessmen and women networked with Rochester's political leadership. It's a chance for people to get to know one another, hosted by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
A business in the renovated Conley-Maass building downtown celebrated its first year in operation with a free open house Wednesday. Collider Coworking offers workspaces for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers.More >>
Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident. The Boulder County coroner said 17-year-old Carter Christensen of Maple Grove, Minn., died in a fall on Sunday evening in Cahutauqua Park near Boulder, which is just northwest of Denver.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
Freeborn County's roots are in Geneva. The town was settled in 1856, making it the oldest town in Freeborn County. So you could say Geneva sets the tone for the area. "This has always been the place to come, it's just a great community, " said Geneva resident Jessica Tuttle.More >>
