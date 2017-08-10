Crooked Pint out $5,000 after burglary

A Rochester restaurant is out thousands of dollars after an overnight burglary. Police say someone took 5,000 dollars from a combination safe at The Crooked Pint, off of Commerce Drive in Northwest Rochester. It happened overnight between August 1st and August 2nd.

There was no forced entry to the door or the safe.

Officers tell us they can't access the restaurant's security footage due to "technical difficulties" with the system. The Alarm was off that at the time after the alarm company told the business they needed to do maintenance that night.

Police say there are no suspects as the investigation continues.