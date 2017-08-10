Northbound lanes of Valleyhigh Drive closed after morning crash

Rochester police are on the scene of a serious accident in Northwest Rochester. The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a Toyota RAV4, happened around 8 a.m. at Valleyhigh Drive and 31st Avenue Northwest.

Police tell us the rider on the cycle was northbound on Valleyhigh, when the driver of the SUV took a left turn, heading south. The rider hit the back of the Toyota and was sent flying.

Officers on scene say he was thrown about 200 feet.

The young man was wearing a helmet. He was semi-alert when first responders arrived on scene. He was transported to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital.

Police say the northbound lanes of Valleyhigh Drive will be blocked off for a couple of hours.

Officers say their drone will be used to map out the scene.

