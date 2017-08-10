Chatfield's Western Days begins with Kids' Mutton Bustin'

Chatfield kicks off a milestone year for its annual Western Days celebration Thursday.

The 50th year features a huge slate of activities, from the Kids' Mutton Bustin' on Thursday night, to the Grand Parade Saturday, to the Classic Car Show on Sunday.

The Band Shell will host concerts all weekend, including a Friday Night Jam, Chatfield Brass Concert Saturday and Brad Boice on Sunday.

The fun wraps up Sunday night with the Fantastic Fireworks Finale at 9:15 at Mill Creek Park.