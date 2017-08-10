RCTC Yellowjackets: "more talented, more size, more depth"

The football season kicked off in Rochester late Wednesday afternoon as the RCTC Yellowjackets started training camp at the college.

Eric Waldstein begins his second season as the Jackets Head Coach.

Rochester finished 6-5 a year ago, which included a loss in the Graphic Edge Bowl. One of the five defeats was a forfeited game they actually won.

The Jackets did put together a six-game winning streak in the middle of the season, so there were plenty of positives to build on going into this season.

Rochester begins the season with two straight road games at Northland and Dakota College. The home opener is Saturday, September 16 vs. Fond du Lac at 6 p.m. For now, Waldstein is excited for the season.

"We had a pretty talented group last year. This year we're more talented. We've got more size. We've got more depth, so considering we won seven games last year, we're going to be a good team this year," said Waldstein.

There is one more familiar face back on the Yellowjackets staff--Derrick Hintz has returned as the Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach. Hintz had been with the program for 15 years. Several years ago as the Head Coach he was 21-2 in his two seasons. Derrick's son Matthew is also on the staff.