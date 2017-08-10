Three children rushed to Saint Marys after rear-end crash in Chester

Three children and two older adults were rushed to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys in Rochester after being involved in a car crash in Chester Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Karl Ingulsrud of Edmore, North Dakota was driving his Dodge Durango just before five Wednesday evening, with one adult passenger and four children, with ages ranging from 1 to 12 years old.

Ingulsrud was driving east on Highway 14 in Chester, when he stopped to make a left turn onto Chester Road SE.

While he was waiting to turn, a Buick LeSabre driven by 89-year-old Frank Deutschman of St. Charles rear-ended his SUV.

Three of the four child passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deutschman and his passenger, 88-year-old Paula Deutschman, also of St. Charles, were also transported to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.