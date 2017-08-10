Throwback Thursday: "Man and Freedom" arrives at Mayo Clinic - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: "Man and Freedom" arrives at Mayo Clinic

Posted:
(KTTC)

On August 4, 1954, people walking down the streets of Rochester near Mayo Clinic might have caught sight of a larger-than-life man.

On that day, the "Man and Freedom" statue, familiar to many by now, was delivered and installed on the north side of the Mayo Clinic Diagnostic Building.

Designed by Croatian sculptor Ivan Mestrovic, the statue was moved from its original location in August 2000 and placed where it now hangs inside the Gonda Building.

The 28-foot, 6900-pound statue is supposed to reflect humans' longing for freedom and self-realization. 

