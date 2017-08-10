Twins back to .500 behind Colon's shutout

After becoming the second oldest pitcher to pitch a complete game, Bartolo Colon tossed his first scoreless outing of the season, bringing the Minnesota Twins back to .500 with a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The win was the Twins fourth straight, and third straight against the Brewers in this four-game split city set.

The Twins success on Wednesday all started with the man referred to as "Big Sexy."

Colon started out his start by allowing a two-out hit, but ending the first inning with a strikeout of Manny Pina.

Over the six subsequent scoreless innings, Colon encountered trouble in the fifth with two on and one out but got out of that. He did not allow a single batter to reach second base until the bottom of the seventh when Orlando Arcia led off the inning with a single, and was bunted over by Eric Sogard.

In total, Colon went seven innings allowing five hits, while walking one and striking out five.

Offensively the Twins took the lead in the top of the second. Jorge Polanco hit an RBI double to left field to drive in Eddie Rosario to make it 1-0.

They then added to that lead when Brian Dozier knocked his fifth home run in six games, his 22nd of the year.

The score remained at 2-0 until the seventh when the Twins added two more.

First Joe Mauer drove in a run on an error by Eric Sogard, then Miguel Sano knocked a double to left field to drive in Max Kepler to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

After Colon left after the seventh, Taylor Rogers tossed a scoreless eighth striking out two, then Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to end the game.

Colon got the win to improve to 4-9, 2-1 as a Twin, while Brandon Woodruff was dealt the loss despite his 5.2 inning start only giving up two runs, he dropped to 1-1 on the year.

The Twins and the Brewers play the final game of their four game set, with Dietrich Enns making his first start in the major leagues, after posting an ERA of 2.10 over eight starts in Triple-A this season. He'll be pitching against Zach Davies (13-5) at 7:10 at Miller Park in Milwaukee.