Lightning ignites fires in Pine Island and Zumbrota

Imagine being a first responder and hearing your own address on the call.

Well that's what happened Wednesday night.

Timothy Frank of the Zumrobota Fire Department was assisting another house fire in Pine Island that got struck by lightning.

While fighting that fire, his own house got struck.

So he raced back here to take care of that.

His wife and two kids were home at the time, but they ran to the neighbors house and called 911, exactly what you're supposed to do in case of a fire.

"It was shocking, nerve racking, trying to get here as fast as you can obviously. Thank goodness there was minor damage, but initially you know it's any person's thoughts that's going through your head," Frank said. "You just want to get there and see what's going on."

The lightning struck the gas line and scorched the siding, but luckily that was the extent of the damage.

As for the fire in Pine Island, that home belonged to member of Pine Island Fire.

