Flu shots available for students in Olmsted County

Parents in Olmsted County can now sign up their children for flu shots at school.

Research has found that school kids have around a 20% chance each year of getting the flu.

With that startling statistic, Olmsted County elementary, middle, and high schools will offer flu shots between Monday, September 18th and Friday, October 13th.

However, parents can choose not to sign their children up.

Online sign ups are preferred, but schools will also have paper forms available.

The last day to sign up for vaccinations is Wednesday, September 13th