Collider Coworking celebrates one year in business

A business in the renovated Conley-Maass building downtown celebrated its first year in operation with a free open house Wednesday.

Collider Coworking offers workspaces for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and remote workers.

People can rent desk space or conference rooms and work alongside others.

Collider's Community Manager, Jamie Sundsbak, says over the last year they've seen people connect and brainstorm in ways that people couldn't do while working alone.

"So it's a great chance just for them to interact and learn from each other," he said. "You also get mailbox access to the space as well as free snacks and drinks because we understand that caffeine and sugar can sometimes fuel an entrepreneurial community, so we want to help them out with that as well."

Collider also has workshops and events throughout the year for local entrepreneurs.