Authorities respond to fire from lightning strike in Zumbrota

Authorities rushed to a home in Zumbrota Wednesday evening, after a lightning strike.

Zumbrota Fire confirmed that it was lightning that caused the blaze, damaging some of the exterior of the garage at 1335 Dorothea Drive.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The house belongs to a firefighter.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

No one was hurt.

Responders said this was the second lightning strike-related fire they have had Wednesday night.