Authorities respond to fire from lightning strike in Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities rushed to a home in Zumbrota Wednesday evening, after a lightning strike.

Zumbrota Fire confirmed that it was lightning that caused the blaze, damaging some of the exterior of the garage at 1335 Dorothea Drive. 

It happened around 7 p.m.

The house belongs to a firefighter. 

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. 

No one was hurt. 

Responders said this was the second lightning strike-related fire they have had Wednesday night. 

