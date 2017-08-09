Authorities respond to fire from lightning strike in Zumbrota

Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a Minnesota teen who died in a Colorado hiking accident. The Boulder County coroner said 17-year-old Carter Christensen of Maple Grove, Minn., died in a fall on Sunday evening in Cahutauqua Park near Boulder, which is just northwest of Denver.More >>
Wind power accounts for nearly 18 percent of the electricity generated in the state.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
The National Governors Association (NGA) today announced that Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will chair the NGA’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
A new study, from researchers at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows there was an 11% overall increase in alcohol use between 2002 and 2012.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Freeborn County's roots are in Geneva. The town was settled in 1856, making it the oldest town in Freeborn County. So you could say Geneva sets the tone for the area. "This has always been the place to come, it's just a great community, " said Geneva resident Jessica Tuttle.More >>
A new study, from researchers at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows there was an 11% overall increase in alcohol use between 2002 and 2012.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
