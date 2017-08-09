Mower Soil & Water Conservation District showcases an interactive display about watershed at the Mower County Fair

The Mower Soil & Water Conservation District and the Cedar River Watershed District showed an interactive display about watershed on Wednesday for day 2 of the Mower County Fair.

Mower SWCD staff had a demonstration table for children that shows how watershed works and what negatively affects the waterways.They used cool-aid powder and cocoa powder to show just how it affects bodies of water.

Kids would sprinkle the powder, then use a spray bottle to emulate a rain event and follow where it all goes, which is to the bottom of the table where the lake is. The display table can also show how people can contribute to make the waterways better.

"It touches on from having vegetated buffers in areas to protect streambank erosion, to in our farm fields having projects and practices that help keep the soil in place, to in our neighborhoods of making sure bad things don't get into the storm sewer system because they drain directly to our waterways," said CRWD Outreach Coordinator Tim Ruzek.

Mower SWCD and CRWD were also at the Game & Fish Building to meet with farmers and agricultural landowners interested in learning more about Minnesota's buffer law and how it affects to their land.

Mower SWCD also had its usual display area with different projects and ongoing efforts of the CRWD.