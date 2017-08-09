Minnesota sees growing wind energy capacity

Wind power accounts for nearly 18 percent of the electricity generated in the state.More >>
Police arrest a man accused of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
The National Governors Association (NGA) today announced that Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will chair the NGA’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
A new study, from researchers at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows there was an 11% overall increase in alcohol use between 2002 and 2012.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
The club is working to secure a facility where local curlers and those interested in learning the game can meet, play, and socialize.More >>
The Fire Department says the 12-inch gas main was ruptured, venting gas into the air.More >>
First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down."More >>
Police arrest a man accused of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Freeborn County's roots are in Geneva. The town was settled in 1856, making it the oldest town in Freeborn County. So you could say Geneva sets the tone for the area. "This has always been the place to come, it's just a great community, " said Geneva resident Jessica Tuttle.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
Adam Burch, Zachary Kolodziej and Elise Sommers pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assembly and public nuisance.More >>
A new study, from researchers at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows there was an 11% overall increase in alcohol use between 2002 and 2012.More >>
