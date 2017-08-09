Homeless man arrested, accused of selling drugs at Soldiers Fiel - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Homeless man arrested, accused of selling drugs at Soldiers Field Park

Posted:
Chad Westby Chad Westby
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police arrested a man Tuesday and accused him of selling drugs in a Rochester park with small children playing nearby.

The Rochester Criminal Interdiction Unit carried out a search warrant to arrest 39-year-old Chad Westby, who is homeless. Officers said Westby took part in drug transactions at Soldiers Field Park on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Officer also said, at times, he took people into the park restroom.

Westby was arrested, and police say he admitted selling meth to support his habit.

He's facing a charge of Felony Second Degree Controlled Substance Sales in a School or Park Zone and a third degree drug possession charge. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.