Rochester man's life saved by Narcan after he overdosed on drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Fire Department saved a life in a Downtown Rochester Skyway. 

First responders rushed to the skyway near Dooley's Pub just before Noon, Tuesday, with reports of a "man down." Rochester Police said when they arrived, along with Rochester Fire, they found a man suffering from agonal breathing, also known as a death rattle.

At first rescuers believed it was a heart issue, but an A.E.D. did little to help the 27-year-old victim. Crews quickly realized it was a possible heroin overdose, so Rochester Fire administered one dose of Narcan and the victim came to.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys.

