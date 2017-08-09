Gov. Mark Dayton named chair of the National Governors Association Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee

The National Governors Association (NGA) today announced that Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton will chair the NGA’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. Governor Dayton replaces the outgoing chair, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

"I am very honored to have been asked to serve as Chairman of the National Governors Association’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee,” said Governor Dayton. “I will use this position to advocate for national policies that strengthen public safety, homeland defense, and the best interests of our heroic National Guard Members.”

The NGA Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee operates on a bipartisan basis to develop policy positions on issues related to homeland security, the National Guard, criminal justice and public safety, and veterans issues. For more information, click here.