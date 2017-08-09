Alcohol use among Americans on the rise

Americans' use of alcohol is on the rise.

A new study, from researchers at National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, shows there was an 11% overall increase in alcohol use between 2002 and 2012. But there was an even bigger jump in high risk drinking and alcohol use disorders.

Women, older adults and racial minorities had the greatest increases in alcohol use and abuse.

Experts say headlines about drugs and the opioid crisis, while valid, may be overshadowing the country's growing problem with alcohol.