Dozier's grand slam catapults Twins to 11-4 victory

Brian Dozier's grand slam in the fourth put an exclamation point on a six-run inning as the Minnesota Twins hit five home runs enroute to an 11-4 victory in an inter-league match with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Twins were initially down in this game after Keon Broxton drove in a run with a bunt single in the second.

In the third the Twins took the lead, as Max Kepler socked a home run into the flower bed in right field. Kepler's two-run homer gave the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Then in the fourth, the Brewers led off the inning with two straight singles. After Orlando Arcia hit the second single, there was an injury delay as Twins starter Adalberto Mejia left the game with a reported upper-arm injury. Mejia landed on the 10-day Disabled List.

Tyler Duffey relieved Mejia, allowing three runs to make it a 4-2 game.

The long ball carried the Twins to the lead as they blasted three home runs in the fourth inning.

Eddie Rosario knocked his 13th of the year to center to make it 4-3, then Brian Dozier came up with the bases loaded and hit the first grand slam of the year for the Twins on the first pitch he saw making it 7-4. Max Kepler followed Dozier and hit his second of the day, his 13th, giving the Twins an 8-4 lead.

In the fifth, the Twins struck again. Eddie Rosario's second of the day made it 9-4, then Brian Dozier drove in his fifth of the day with an RBI single to extend the lead to 10-4.

In the seventh the Twins scored their 11th and final run on Jorge Polanco's RBI triple to bring it to the final score of 11-4.

Tyler Duffey (W, 1-3) got the win for his two innings, giving up only an unearned run on two hits and three strikeouts, while the Brewers Matt Garza (L, 5-6) was dealt the loss, as the former Twins gave up eight runs in 3.1 innings, giving up eight hits, four of them home runs.

Dillon Gee (S, 1) got the save for his four innings of shutout baseball striking out five.

The second consecutive win paired with a second consecutive loss by the Royals, brought the Twins within a game and a half of second place in the AL Central.

The Twins and Brewers head to Milwaukee for the next two games, as Bartolo Colon looks to build off of his complete game on Friday, as he'll be facing Brandon Woodruff (1-0) at 7:10 at Miller Park.