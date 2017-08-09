Medford man's nearly 3 million pop tabs going to Ronald McDonald House

Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
Rich Wright announced his intention to seek the DFL endorsement for the seat that Congressman Tim Walz is vacating to run for governor.More >>
Rich Wright announced his intention to seek the DFL endorsement for the seat that Congressman Tim Walz is vacating to run for governor.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
Staff of Senator Amy Klobuchar begin a two day tour across Southern Minnesota to reach out to Veterans, making sure they understand resources available to help them.More >>
Staff of Senator Amy Klobuchar begin a two day tour across Southern Minnesota to reach out to Veterans, making sure they understand resources available to help them.More >>
Time to celebrate in Austin! The Mower County Free Fair opens Tuesday night, set for an exciting run of food, fun, and plenty of animals.More >>
Time to celebrate in Austin! The Mower County Free Fair opens Tuesday night, set for an exciting run of food, fun, and plenty of animals.More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
Rochester Police said the suspect threatened an employee with a tire iron.More >>
Rochester Police said the suspect threatened an employee with a tire iron.More >>
The city council voted 4 to 2 to deny the building permit for demolition of the Kutzky House. That leaves it in a very unsure situation. For now it will just be sitting in it's current location.More >>
The city council voted 4 to 2 to deny the building permit for demolition of the Kutzky House. That leaves it in a very unsure situation. For now it will just be sitting in it's current location.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
A Spring Valley dance instructor is creating a new dance class for people with special needs. Laura Perez, the director and dance coach for Spring Valley Just For Kix, came up with the idea after a family with a special needs girl suggested it to her. "I want it to be an inclusive class where people can come and feel comfortable and not feel like they're the odd man out," she said. Perez decided to create the class because, according to her, there's a lot of peo...More >>
A Spring Valley dance instructor is creating a new dance class for people with special needs. Laura Perez, the director and dance coach for Spring Valley Just For Kix, came up with the idea after a family with a special needs girl suggested it to her. "I want it to be an inclusive class where people can come and feel comfortable and not feel like they're the odd man out," she said. Perez decided to create the class because, according to her, there's a lot of peo...More >>
The club is working to secure a facility where local curlers and those interested in learning the game can meet, play, and socialize.More >>
The club is working to secure a facility where local curlers and those interested in learning the game can meet, play, and socialize.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>