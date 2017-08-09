Goodhue County Fair kicks off with lawnmower derby

When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby.

For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.

Destruction derby fans don't worry, they'll be having one of those Wednesday and Saturday.

But what makes this special is that it gives people of all ages a chance to enjoy the derby, and it's free.

They have power wheels for the younger kids and lawnmowers for the older kids and adults.

And as for why they start with this?

Well, it's to get people in the stands.

"Our Tuesday night in the past, was kind of weak night in the grand stand," Will Erickson, with the Goodhue County Fair Board, said "We wanted to kick off the fair to show the area communities what our fair is. So by doing a free event to get them in the door, I think that's helped out quite a bit and hopefully they come back and come and support the fair."

And this is just the beginning, they have events all through the week, from food to 4H competitions.

Though the event many people are excited for is the concert on Friday.

They'll be having Mark Chesnutt at the grandstand at 7 p.m., tickets are 40 dollars.

But there's plenty of free entertainment throughout the week.