Rich Wright running for Minnesota's First Congressional District

Another candidate is throwing his hat in the ring for Minnesota's First Congressional District Tuesday.

Rich Wright announced his intention to seek the DFL endorsement for the seat that Congressman Tim Walz is vacating to run for governor.

Wright served in the U.S. Army Reserve and as Judge Advocate General.

He is a past prosecutor and community volunteer.

He will officially kick off his campaign at Soldiers Field Park Tuesday, August 15th at 6 p.m.