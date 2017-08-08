Klobuchar’s staff to host public forums during Veterans Services Tour

Staff of Senator Amy Klobuchar begin a two day tour across Southern Minnesota to reach out to Veterans, making sure they understand resources available to help them.

The tour begins Tuesday at the Owatonna VFW, where staff members will be there starting at 9 a.m.

Then it moves to the Mankato VFW at 1 p.m.

The staff will be joined by veterans advocacy groups to help secure benefits veterans have already earned.