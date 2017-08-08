Mower County Fair set to open in Austin

Time to celebrate in Austin!

The Mower County Free Fair opens Tuesday night, set for an exciting run of food, fun, and plenty of animals.

There's an opening ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the 'Fair Square' on the fairgrounds. Carnival rides also open for the public at that time.

Most days, food vendors will open at noon, but some might open for breakfast.

New this year, the Mower County Historical Society exhibit "Headlines of War," which will share the county's experience during World War I through newspaper articles, photos, and artifacts.